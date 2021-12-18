Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $30,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 167 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

UPS opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.62. The firm has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.