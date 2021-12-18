Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $53,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

