Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 83.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,380 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAH opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

