Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.10.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.