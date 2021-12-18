Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.50

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 3056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.53.

CSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $989.46 million, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 26.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 64.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

