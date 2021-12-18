Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CTTMF remained flat at $$5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. Catena Media has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. It business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.

