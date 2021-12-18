Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
OTCMKTS:CTTMF remained flat at $$5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. Catena Media has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $8.40.
Catena Media Company Profile
Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.