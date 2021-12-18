CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

CBTX has increased its dividend payment by 700.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CBTX has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CBTX to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get CBTX alerts:

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. CBTX has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $692.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.98.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CBTX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CBTX by 114.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CBTX by 89.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.