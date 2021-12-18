CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.89. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $3,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

