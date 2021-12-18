CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.
Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.89. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $16.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $3,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
