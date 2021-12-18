CCLA Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 718,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $117,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

