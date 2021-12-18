Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $5.01

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $5.30. Celularity shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 35 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celularity Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

