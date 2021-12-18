Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWHF opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $22.34.

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

