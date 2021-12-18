CertiK Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.55 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $109.79 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00003897 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 60,257,143 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

