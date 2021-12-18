Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CLAYU stock remained flat at $$10.25 during midday trading on Friday. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,990,000.

