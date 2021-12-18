Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Zacks Investment Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHWY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.81.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,738.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,322 shares of company stock valued at $16,955,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chewy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 70,082 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chewy by 1,278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Chewy by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chewy (CHWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.