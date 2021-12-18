Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) & Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Head-To-Head Survey

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Chimerix has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chimerix and Repare Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Repare Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Chimerix currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 202.01%. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.43, indicating a potential upside of 129.63%. Given Chimerix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chimerix is more favorable than Repare Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Chimerix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Repare Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Chimerix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Repare Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chimerix and Repare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix -4,762.96% -58.06% -47.77% Repare Therapeutics -10,941.61% -36.89% -28.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chimerix and Repare Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $5.37 million 96.41 -$43.52 million ($1.82) -3.27 Repare Therapeutics $140,000.00 6,287.08 -$53.42 million ($2.53) -8.34

Chimerix has higher revenue and earnings than Repare Therapeutics. Repare Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimerix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chimerix beats Repare Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc., a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Its lead product candidate is RP-3500, an oral small-molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. It is also developing RP-6306, a proprietary drug discovery program for tumors with genetic alterations characterized by CCNE1 amplification; and Polymerase Theta program, a SL target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. Repare Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

