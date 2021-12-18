China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Shares of LFC stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $34.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in China Life Insurance by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in China Life Insurance by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in China Life Insurance by 3.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 53,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in China Life Insurance by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

