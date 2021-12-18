China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the November 15th total of 530,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in China Xiangtai Food during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in China Xiangtai Food in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Xiangtai Food in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

NASDAQ:PLIN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 465,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. China Xiangtai Food has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.