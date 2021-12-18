Chirag K. Patel Buys 100,000 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.27 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31,095 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 279.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 289,219 shares in the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

