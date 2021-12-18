Christopher Dawson Sells 9,875 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 1,417 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $47,965.45.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Christopher Dawson sold 1,378 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $59,364.24.

On Monday, September 20th, Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62.

Shares of RUN opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Sunrun by 48.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sunrun by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 231,288 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sunrun by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

