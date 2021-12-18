Christopher Manceaux Sells 994 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CSV stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $989.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,753,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

