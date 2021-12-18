Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Up 12.5%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC)’s stock price was up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 2,090,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,943,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cielo Waste Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Cielo Waste Solutions alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of C$143.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.32.

In other Cielo Waste Solutions news, Director Clayton Donald Allan acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,869.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,374.80.

About Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace (“EAF”) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.