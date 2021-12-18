Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

