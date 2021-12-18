Citigroup Lowers Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.78.

HAE opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2,708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 328,682 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 74,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

