Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

