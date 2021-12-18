Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 187,758 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 196.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Class Acceleration in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 69.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLAS remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,455. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. Class Acceleration has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

