Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc Sells 34,368 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 34,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $528,579.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 200,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,084,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,966,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

