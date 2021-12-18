Coeur Mining’s (CDE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.