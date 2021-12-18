Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of LDP stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
