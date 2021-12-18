Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of LDP stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $31,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

