Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the November 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,531. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.