Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 2,366 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78.
Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
About Colfax
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
