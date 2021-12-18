Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 2,366 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

