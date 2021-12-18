Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.88.

CMCSA opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83. Comcast has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

