Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $59.50 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,307,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $59,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

