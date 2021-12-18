Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $70,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $252.93 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 139.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day moving average of $264.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

