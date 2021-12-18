Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,766 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $77,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $172.98 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.45 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

