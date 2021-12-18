Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

CHCT opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 207.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 70,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

