Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires Shares of 2,000 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -89.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,444 shares of company stock worth $6,422,460 in the last 90 days. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.