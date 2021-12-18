Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 708 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. FMR LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,726,942,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 562,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,332,000 after purchasing an additional 232,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $114.24 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $139.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

