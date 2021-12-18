Comparing Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and iStar (NYSE:STAR)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 5.41% -3.95% -2.28% iStar 18.97% 10.15% 2.21%

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and iStar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $294.12 million 7.27 -$15.68 million $0.14 180.57 iStar $530.95 million 3.26 -$42.44 million $0.97 24.86

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iStar. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of iStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of iStar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 485.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. iStar pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and iStar has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and iStar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 iStar 0 0 3 0 3.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.87%. iStar has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.32%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iStar is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iStar has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iStar beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities. The Net Lease segment comprises activities of the company and operations related to the ownership of properties generally leased to single corporate tenants. The Operating Properties segment focuses in the activities and operations related to its commercial and residential properties. The Land and Development segment refers to the developable land portfolio of the company. The Corporate and Other segment represents all the corporate level and unallocated items, joint venture, and strategic investments, which are not included in the other reportable segments. The company was founded by Jay Sugarman in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.