Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 141,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,338,965 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $10.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COMP shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

