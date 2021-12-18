Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,600 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 447,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 572.6 days.

CTTAF traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $101.02. The company had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $101.02 and a 52-week high of $158.67.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

