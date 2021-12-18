Contrasting Precision Optics (PEYE) and Its Competitors

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS: PEYE) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Precision Optics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Precision Optics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million -$100,000.00 -47.99 Precision Optics Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 18.10

Precision Optics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Precision Optics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 235 963 1792 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 37.78%. Given Precision Optics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -6.65% -19.84% -10.82% Precision Optics Competitors -280.91% -21.30% -14.55%

Volatility and Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ peers have a beta of 18.99, suggesting that their average share price is 1,799% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision Optics peers beat Precision Optics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

