Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $547.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.