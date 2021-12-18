Costello Asset Management INC Buys 300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

