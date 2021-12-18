Costello Asset Management INC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

