Costello Asset Management INC Raises Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 386.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,998 shares during the period. Snap comprises approximately 3.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,351,000 after acquiring an additional 582,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $45.29 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $270,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 77,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $6,177,972.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,812,627 shares of company stock valued at $110,909,562 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

