Costello Asset Management INC Sells 745 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,175 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up about 1.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $146,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,711 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Bank of America cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Shares of LUV opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

