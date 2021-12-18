CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the November 15th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.25. 55,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.84. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 117,152 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the second quarter valued at about $530,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

