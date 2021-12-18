Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.00. 458,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $178.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average is $139.76.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after buying an additional 506,721 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after buying an additional 315,645 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after buying an additional 285,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 282,377 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

