Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 445 ($5.88) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.08) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 390 ($5.15) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of Crest Nicholson to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.68) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.08) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 410 ($5.42) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 410 ($5.42).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 355.60 ($4.70) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £913.61 million and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 351.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 703.13. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 291.40 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.20).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

