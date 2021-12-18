Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.13. 17,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 81,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWEGF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.